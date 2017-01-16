The Local Government Association recently warned that 2017 could be a “tipping point” for tackling potholes as it said the bill for repairing roads in England and Wales could reach £14 billion within two years.

Alan Mackenzie, chairman of the Asphalt Industry Alliance, said: “Long-term underfunding means that the local road network is deteriorating at a faster rate than it can be repaired.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) has committed £6 billion for English councils to improve local roads over the current Parliament, in addition to a £50 million-a-year fund specifically for tackling potholes.

Last week it unveiled plans for bin lorries to be fitted with high-definition cameras to identify defects on roads that could worsen into potholes.

The cameras will automatically identify potential potholes by taking images of roads every second on a bin lorry route.

The DfT claimed the system, which is being trialled by councils in York and Thurrock, Essex, could “revolutionise the way potholes are identified and managed”.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said: “This Government is investing record amounts improving and maintaining highways across the country to help motorists.

“The funding we have allocated is focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future.”