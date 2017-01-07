An MP has demanded the government reveal whether a notorious child killer has been allowed to mix with the public after it emerged he had been moved to an open prison.

Colin Pitchfork was jailed for the rape and murder of two teenage girls in 1988 but was recently transferred to a lower security institution, Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah has revealed.

The move came to light in a letter by Mr Gymiah to Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, where Pitchfork attacked and killed 15-year-olds Lynda Mann in 1983 and Dawn Ashworth in 1986.

Pitchfork was the first killer convicted under DNA evidence and was given a 30-year minimum life sentence. The then Chief Justice, Lord Lane, said: “From the point of view of the safety of the public I doubt if he should ever be released.”

Mr Costa had been seeking assurances that Pitchfork, now 55, was not presently a danger to the public after the former Justice Secretary Michael Gove approved a potential transfer to an open prison last year.

Relatives of Pitchfork’s victims have criticised the decision to transfer him to an open institution as “an insult”.

Mr Costa, a former Prison Service lawyer, said: ” “I don’t know if [Pitchfork] is on any form of release

“We do need to know whether he is among the public.

“I want assurances that every ‘t’ has been crossed and every ‘i’ dotted to ensure the safety of the public.

“I understand the need for an open prison system as part of the rehabilitation system.

“I don’t believe in locking people up and throwing away the key and the minister has assured me all the usual criteria have been followed.

“But with this particular individual and with some heinous crimes you do have to think should life mean life and is release ever appropriate.”

Mr Gyimah’s letter states the purpose of the transfer is to test Pitchfork’s suitability for release “in less stringent circumstances”.

But Mr Gyimah wrote: “I must stress that the transfer to open prison does not guarantee eventual release.

“Before that happens, prisoners must meet another stringent set of tests and should their behaviour whilst in open conditions, or on release on temporary release, give cause for concern they are liable to be returned to closed conditions immediately.”

Mr Gyimah’s letter goes on to say the killer will not be considered for release until early 2018.

Pitchfork’s minimum term life sentence was reduced in 2009 by the Court of Appeal to take into account the “exceptional progress” the killer had made in custody. The court said Pitchfork had achieved a degree-level education and become a specialist in transcribing printed music into Braille.

However the decision to consider moving Pitchfork to an open facility sparked controversy in the area where the attacks occurred, and more than 20,000 people have signed an online petition started by Ms Mann’s sister Rebecca Eastwood calling for Pitchfork to never to be freed.