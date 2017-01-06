They called on Mrs May to invite all parties to take part in an “urgent” review examining the financial sustainability of the social care system and the NHS.

Such a piece of work should be completed so recommendations could be reflected in the next Government spending round, they said.

Two weeks ago Mrs May said she was determined to ensure a sustainable system for the future.

She said that it would be “for everybody to contribute and to be part of that decision”, but appeared to pour cold water on the idea that the best way to ensure consensus was a cross-party review, telling Dr Wollaston: “Past experience does not suggest that that is the case.”