The gadget is always listening for its “wake word”, such as Alexa, and can carry out verbal commands, including playing music and buying goods from Amazon.

According to a search warrant affidavit, published by CNET, officials believe Echo was used to play music during the night in question, but it does not say what specific information officials are looking for.

Amazon has turned over the suspects’ account information and purchase history, according to The Information. But the online retail giant has twice refused to hand over further information from the Echo device.

“Amazon will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us,” a spokeswoman told CNBC.

“Amazon objects to overbroad or otherwise inappropriate demands as a matter of course.”