PARIS, Jan. 6 (UPI) — Naomi Campbell detailed for the first time Thursday how she was attacked in Paris in 2012 during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I sympathize with her a lot because I kept mine on the down-low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris,” the British model said referencing Kim Kardashian who went through her own Paris ordeal in October.

“They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you,'” she continued about her harrowing experience to host Wendy Williams.

Campbell who was in the city in order to visit her fashion-designer “papa” Azzedine Alaia, shared how she felt something was wrong after leaving the airport.

“I went to the car and it wasn’t my normal driver, and it was weird ’cause he had the windows rolled down and the car smelled of this weird perfume. All the windows were rolled down, it was November … I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is weird,'” the 46-year-old explained.

Luckily, Campbell was able to get out the situation after arriving at Alaia’s residence.

“Thank God [the incident] was outside Azzedine Alaïa’s shop, because that’s where the entrance is to get into the house. [My friends] came out and saved me, basically. In the interim, you decide in a very split moment — I don’t know if I’d ever do this again in hindsight — ‘Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?’ My decision was, ‘I am not letting my bag go,'” she said.

Campbell then stated how other celebrities have gone through similar situations in Paris.”The driver was in on it. It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now,” Campbell said. “I very much sympathize with [Kardashian]. I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn’t true. It was absolutely true, and it happened to me and it’s happened to a few other people that I’m not at liberty to say, but are well known also.”

In October Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room. Left badly shaken but physically unharmed, two masked men walked away with her cell phone and millions in jewelry.