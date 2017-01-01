Dale Earnhardt Jr. married longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann on Saturday night on New Year’s Eve in front of family and friends, including many fellow NASCAR drivers.

“Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners,” the 42-year-old Earnhardt tweeted early Sunday morning.

Earnhardt and Reimann had dated since 2009 and got engaged in June 2015 while on vacation in Germany.

Reimann changed her last name to Earnhardt on Twitter, writing with a sense of humor: “I sure wish my husband would wake up! @DaleJr.”

The wedding took place in North Carolina at Childress Vineyards, owned by NASCAR race team owner Richard Childress.

Drivers Danica Patrick, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were among those in attendance. Patrick posted on Instagram that she caught the bouquet.

Earnhardt missed the final 18 races of the 2016 season because of a concussion suffered in a crash at Michigan, but he has been medically cleared to resume NASCAR competition. He will return to the wheel of the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS for Hendrick Motorsports at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.