NASHVILLE, Dec. 22 (UPI) — The first player ever drafted by the Nashville Predators decided to skate off of the ice Thursday.

David Legwand, 36, scored 228 goals and had 618 points in 1,136 career games. The forward is the franchise leader in goals, assists, and points. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

“Congratulations to Original Nashville Predator and the team’s first-ever draft selection David Legwand on a 16-season NHL career and best of luck to you and your family in retirement,” Predators General Manager David Poile in a NHL release.

Legwand played his first 15 seasons for the Nashville Predators, before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings. He ended his career with a season for the Ottawa Senators and retired with the Buffalo Sabres.