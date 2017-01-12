“The Government and Ofgem have recognised our vast experience and expertise in balancing the electricity system and ensuring the market runs efficiently,” he said in a statement.

National Grid’s responsibility for the second by second balancing of supply and demand of the UK electricity system contributes only 1pc to 1.5pc of the company’s profits but puts it in an influential position to advise government on managing the transition to less polluting forms of power.

Critics argue that this influence could give the company an unfair advantage because it also receives regulated income from owning and maintaining energy networks while bidding for government support to build new power interconnectors to neighbouring European countries.

Following its separation in 2019 the system operator will be asked to play a greater role in helping the system adapt to a low carbon power system.

Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “Having a legally separate system operator will allow it to take on a more proactive role in managing the system and working with others, while mitigating any conflicts of interest.”

“We need a more flexible energy system so that we can make the transition to a lower carbon future. A more flexible system will also ensure customers get the most out of new smart technologies. As the system changes, it’s important that all the monopoly networks adapt,” he added.