He said: “I don’t think it’s the increase in absolute number [of missions] that’s the increase of concern, it’s the information that these Russian submarines are trying to collect.”

“Russia has been ramping up its presence in the North Atlantic at the same time that other countries have been winding there’s down.”

He said the UK decision to scrap the troubled Nimrod maritime surveillance aircraft in 2010 and the delay in getting the Boeing P8 replacement had “left the country vulnerable to the sort of activity that Russian submarines conduct”.

Sir Philip also admitted the Royal Navy is battling budget, manning and equipment woes after details of cuts and personnel shortfalls were revealed. The Navy is understood to be facing a £500m budget black hole with commanders ordered to find more savings.

Writing in Navy News, he said the power plants of the Type 45 destroyers, which are to have engine refits after a string of power failures, “have turned out to be less reliable than originally envisaged”.

But he said the difficulties were “the challenges of a first rate Navy”. He said: “You don’t hear about the same issues in many other navies – and believe me, they exist – because they don’t operate with the same sophistication or expectation.”

A Royal Navy frigate and destroyer are on standby to accompany the Kuznetsov when it passes back past the UK in the coming weeks. The ageing carrier is currently in the Mediterranean accompanied by a Russian battlecruiser, two destroyers and a tanker.