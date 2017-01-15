The Boston Celtics’ odds of landing the first pick got a boost Sunday from a Brooklyn Nets home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets, who’ll be forced to swap selections with Boston, now have two fewer wins (eight) than any team in the NBA.

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball will give general manager Danny Ainge something to think about. Ball’s passing would be an intriguing fit alongside Isaiah Thomas’ 28 points per game.

But Ainge won’t value fit over talent. And Markelle Fultz’s complete package of athleticism, scoring and playmaking should earn him the top spot on draft boards across the league.

Averaging 22.1 points on 49.8 percent shooting and 43.5 percent from three, Fultz has dazzled with dribble creativity and shot-making, both inside the arc and behind it. And despite a weak supporting cast, he’s still managing 6.4 assists per game, looking just as comfortable and threatening in a setup role.

His casual approach and Washington’s record are slight turnoffs, but unless Ainge falls in love with Ball’s intangibles, there is too much to like about Fultz’s basketball ability, development and potential.