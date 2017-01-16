Atlanta Hawks 111, Milwaukee Bucks 98

ATLANTA — It didn’t take long for Mike Dunleavy to change his mind about the trade that brought him to Atlanta.

The 14-year veteran almost sought a buyout when he was acquired by the Hawks in a deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland on Jan. 7. But after he was persuaded to join the club by Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, it seems like a great fit for both the player and the team.

Dunleavy, playing only his second game since the trade, scored a season-high 20 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday at Philips Arena.

Dunleavy was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers and posted his first 20-point game since April 5, 2015, when he played for Chicago.

Atlanta has won for the eighth time of its last nine games.

Atlanta also got 24 points from guard Kent Bazemore, who had four 3-pointers, and 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists from forward Paul Millsap.

Milwaukee (20-19) was led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Oklahoma City Thunder 122, Sacramento Kings 118

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Russell Westbrook scored 36 points to record his 20th triple-double of the season, and Evan Kanter came off the bench to score 29 as Oklahoma City beat Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

Westbrook also collected 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the 57th triple-double of his career. He is two behind Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird for fifth on the NBA’s all-time list.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points and made two free throws with 11.4 seconds left to help Oklahoma City hold off a furious 14-4 charge by Sacramento down the stretch that cut the Thunder lead to 118-116. Oladipo scored 17 in the first half.

Chicago Bulls 108, Memphis Grizzlies 104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doug McDermott scored 31 points — including two free throws with 6.6 seconds left — and Chicago survived a late rally by Memphis to earn a victory at the FedExForum.

McDermott, who was averaging 9.7 points entering the game, had struggled in his past four outings by going 7-of-31 shooting with only 21 points. At the half, he recorded 22 points and the Bulls had a 52-46 lead.

With Dwyane Wade sitting out the game to rest, McDermott picked up the scoring slack. He finished 9-of-16 shooting with six rebounds and was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Detroit Pistons 102, Los Angeles Lakers 97

LOS ANGELES — Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris scored 23 points apiece, and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a defeat of Los Angeles at Staples Center.

Andre Drummond collected 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons, who ended a six-game skid at Staples. Reggie Jackson chipped in 16 points and five assists for the Pistons.

Lou Williams delivered 26 points off the bench for the Lakers, who lost their fourth in a row and the eighth setback in 11 games. Los Angeles guards D’Angelo Russell contributed 20 points and seven assists and Jordan Clarkson had 16 points.

Toronto Raptors 116, New York Knicks 101

TORONTO – DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points for Toronto, which outscored New York 27-8 in the third quarter to take control.

Norman Powell contributed 21 points off the bench for the Raptors, and DeMarre Carrroll added 20 points. Kyle Lowry chipped in with 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

The Raptors have won three in a row overall and have won five straight meetings with the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 18 points, Justin Holiday scored 17 points and Derrick Rose added 16 points and three assists. The loss was the fourth in five games for the Knicks.

Houston Rockets 137, Brooklyn Nets 112

NEW YORK — James Harden recorded his 12th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as Houston ended its two-game losing streak.

Eric Gordon hit four 3-pointers and paced Houston with 24 points. Trevor Ariza tied a season best with six 3-pointers and added 23 point.

The Nets rested Brook Lopez for the fourth time and lost their 10th straight game. Trevor Booker paced the Nets with 18 points.

Dallas Mavericks 98, Minnesota Timberwolves 87

DALLAS – The Mavericks had six players score in double figures as they ended Minnesota’s three-game winning streak

Dallas was led by Wesley Matthews’ 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki’s 17.

Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng scored a team-high 21 points. Karl-Anthony finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to end a streak of 10 consecutive double-doubles.

Andrew Wiggins had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.