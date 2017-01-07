The current case is the third time Mr Netanyahu has found himself in the middle of a major criminal investigation.

During his first stint as prime minister in 1997 prosecutors opted not to charge him in a scandal over political appointments but said publicly that it was “a very difficult decision” not to indict him.

Three years later, police recommended charging both Mr Netanyahu and his wife Sara with illegally taking silverware, carpets and other items from the prime minister’s residence when they moved out.

Prosecutors again decided not to bring charges, saying there was insufficient evidence.

Mr Netanyahu’s allies have framed the investigations as part of a broader plot against the prime minister, designed to use the legal system to bring down a man who has won three straight elections at the ballot box.