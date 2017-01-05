The addition of Netflix and Amazon to the television menu in millions of British households means that for the first time digital video sales have overtaken DVDs and other physical formats, according to industry figures.

Digital video sales, including subscription streaming services, leapt by more than a fifth last year to £1.3bn, the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) said. Meanwhile physical sales and rentals were £943m, down from £1.1bn in 2015.

Videos downloaded to own or rent from iTunes, Sky and other providers remained a relatively small part of the mix. For instance, DVDs and Blu-ray sales accounted for 86pc of revenues for the year’s bestselling film, Star Wars: the Force Awakens. Downloads made up just 14pc.

The figures indicate that most of the growth in the digital video market is being driven by subscription streaming services, led by Netflix and Amazon. It is estimated that more than a quarter of British households have a Netflix account, which costs £7.49 a month in high definition.

Amazon’s streaming service began last year much smaller than its main rival, according to Ofcom data, but mounted a big push in the later months with the launch of its flagship motoring programme The Grand Tour.

The increase in digital revenues outweighed the decline of physical formats to deliver overall growth in the video entertainment sector of 2.2pc. It follows three years of flat revenues, according to the ERA’s data.

Video was outpaced by the music sector, however, which reported overall sales growth 4.6pc, as revenues from streaming services led by Spotify and Apple Music jumped from £254m to £419m in 12 months.

For the second year in a row the rise the subscription music streaming was more than enough to overcome the continuing decline in CD sales, although with total consumer sales of £1.1bn the industry remains a shadow of its former self. At its peak in 2001 the music retail market was worth £2.1bn.

The only form of consumer entertainment that has appeared immune from the shift from physical to digital distribution in recent years is video gaming.

It surpassed video for overall revenue in 2013 and extended its lead last year with growth of 2.9pc. Total retail revenues in the sector were nearly £3bn, meaning video games now account for almost half the total home entertainment market of £6.3bn. Five years ago video games made up less than two fifths of the market.

ERA chief executive Kim Bayley said the growth of digital revenues across the board latest figures was “resounding evidence of the benefits of our members’ investment in innovation”.

She added: “To have added over £1bn in new revenues in just four years is an incredible achievement. To put it another way, take away today’s digital services and the entertainment market would be barely a third the size it is today.”