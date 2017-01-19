“We have a whole family reunion planned in February and will get our big family portrait then.”

Hilda now sits at the top of a huge family with her son, Frank Cottam, 84, and daughter-in-law, Jean Cottam, 83, currently living in Morecambe.

Hilda’s granddaughter, Sue, lives in Bradford, with her partner, Lenny Berry, 62.

Her great-granddaughter, pub landlady, Melissa Mellor, 37, lives in Cannock, Staffs, with 18-year-old single mum, Aimee Mellor, who is Hilda’s great-great granddaughter.

Finley finishes it off as Hilda’s great-great-great grandson.

Sue said: “The family just keeps getting bigger and bigger. My grandma, Hilda, is obviously the only one in that generation after my grandad, Albert Hanson, died five years ago.

“Then my parents – Frank and Jean – are the only ones in the second generation.

“But after that, in my generation, the third generation, there are three of us – me, my brother Derek, and my sister Brenda.

“Then between the three of us there are 11 in the fourth generation. In the fifth generation there are 27 and now there’s Finley on his own in the sixth generation.”

Sue added: “We’re quite spread out across the country but when there’s a family do and we all come together, there are so many of us.

“We’re quite close and Aimee has so much support from me, her mum and her mum’s sister – my other daughter and Finley’s great-aunt Niki Mellor.”

The Guinness World Record for most generations ever is seven, which was achieved in 1989 by a family in America.

But Sue is convinced her family is the only one is the UK which has reached the dizzy heights of six.

She said: “It’s a real achievement to have six generations and when we finally all get together it will be really special. Finley is gorgeous and we’re really lucky to have him complete our wonderful family.”