New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett may have finally found a home.

The well-traveled Bennett has made many stops on his NFL career, making the trek from Dallas to the New York Giants to Chicago before being traded to New England.

Although Bennett is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, the 29-year-old insisted on Thursday that he’s not consumed with dollars and cents at the moment.

“I love it here,” Bennett said of joining the Patriots. “We’ll figure it out when it’s time to figure it out, but my family loves it here, I love being a part of this team, this organization and this city.

“When it (a new contract) comes around, it comes around. I’m not really tripping, like I said. I save my money pretty good. I’ve got a good, diverse portfolio, so I’m not really tripping right now.”

Bennett reeled in 55 passes for 701 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns in 16 games this season for the top-seeded Patriots, who are awaiting their second-round opponent.

The waiting game doesn’t sit well with Bennett, however.

“I’m not very excited – it’s the bye week right now so I’m just chilling,” he said. “I just save my energy, build up as it goes on. There’s no reason to have a lot of highs and lows this week, so I’m just trying to have good focus in practice and get better this week, take some time off and see what I can do to contribute and make the team better for the next game.

“We don’t know who we’re playing, so it’s hard to get excited about ghosts. But for overall, I’m just chilling.”