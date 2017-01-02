Kevin FitzGerald, honorary director of CPRE Hertfordshire, said: “These plans herald the death knell of the rural character of whole swathes of Hertfordshire. Beautiful villages, supposedly protected by Green Belt, look set to be swallowed up by the urban sprawl of neighbouring towns.

“Housing targets are putting immense pressure on our area, and marginalising the basic purposes of the Green Belt which the Government has pledged to protect.”

The Government watered down ambitious plans for a series of new garden cities after strong local opposition and difficulty getting projects off the ground. Ebbsfleet, which received hundreds of millions of pounds worth of funding amid a promise of 15,000 new homes, has barely got off the ground and experts warn it has been quietly scrapped.

Today’s plans introduce the concept of garden villages instead, which will extend existing settlements according to plans drawn up by council leaders.

Ministers have thrown their support behind 14 of the sites, but all will need to clear planning hurdles in order to become a reality.

Last year Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary, gave his support for building on Green Belt land as long as local communities had a desire to do so.