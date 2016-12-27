Now the new treatment has finally beaten her cancer, Mrs Cross said they were struggling to believe their luck in getting on the trial.

She said: “I was making the breakfast when I got the phone call from the team at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“They wanted to get the important news to us that her sample was clear of leukaemia.

“I just broke down crying. I had to hang up and get myself together and go and spend some time with Erin and Antony.”

The ‘all-clear’ revelation was explained when Mrs Cross rang the T Cell (white blood cells) team back later to discuss her MRD bone marrow test.

MRD (Minimal residual disease) are the small numbers of leukaemia cells that remain in the bone marrow after treatment – which are the major cause of the disease returning again.

But when she spoke to the US hospital team Mrs Cross was stunned to be told that the pioneering treatment had been a massive success.

They said her MRD test was ‘negative’, her spinal fluid was clear and there was no sign anywhere of even tiny amounts of leukaemia in her body.

“It’s just so amazing,” she added.