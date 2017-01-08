The incoming boss of van hire giant Northgate is on bid alert amid growing speculation that it is being circled by suitors after it was targeted by one of the City’s top activist investors.

Kevin Bradshaw, a former UK managing director of car hire firm Avis Europe, joins Northgate as chief executive on Wednesday. He takes over from Bob Contreras, who led the company for six years and oversaw a 6.4pc slide in annual pre-tax profits to £78m in 2016.

There has been speculation the company, which has a stock market value of nearly £700m, received an informal approach over the summer from Redde, the old Helphire business that provides customers with replacement vehicles following accidents, as well as fleet management services.

It is understood that Andrew Page, Northgate’s chairman, met his counterpart at Redde, Avril Palmer-Baunack, in June.

Ms Palmer-Baunack is also the executive chairman of BCA Marketplace, the owner of British Car Auctions and webuyanycar.com. While sources insist a deal between Northgate and either Redde or BCA was not discussed, news of the meeting is likely to further stoke rumours of a tie-up.

Adding to the challenges facing Mr Bradshaw is Crystal Amber, the activist fund led by Richard Bernstein that built a 4.1pc stake in Northgate last year and last July called on the van hire business to consider a sale. “We think they’re wide open to a bid,” Mr Bernstein told The Sunday Telegraph.

Northgate’s business stretches from the UK, its biggest market, to Ireland and further afield to Spain. Last month, it posted a 6.6pc slump in half-year pre-tax profits to £40m, mainly caused by a decline in the average number of vehicles for hire in the UK.

Shares in the company closed at 513.5p on Friday, up 4.2pc amid talk of a possible bid.

Spokesmen for Northgate, Redde and BCA declined to comment.