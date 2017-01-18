Mike Baird, the leader of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has announced he is quitting politics.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the premier said he was ready to stand down after 10 years in public life.
“I have made clear from the beginning that I was in politics to make a difference, and then move on,” he said.
Mr Baird was one of Australia’s most popular politicians, but opinion polls showed a drop in his approval rating in recent months.
He described his time as leader as a “tremendous honour”.
“I have decided that this is the perfect time for me to hand the reins over to a new premier,” Mr Baird said.