Mike Baird, the leader of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has announced he is quitting politics.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the premier said he was ready to stand down after 10 years in public life.

“I have made clear from the beginning that I was in politics to make a difference, and then move on,” he said.

Mr Baird was one of Australia’s most popular politicians, but opinion polls showed a drop in his approval rating in recent months.

He described his time as leader as a “tremendous honour”.

“I have decided that this is the perfect time for me to hand the reins over to a new premier,” Mr Baird said.