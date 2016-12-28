This would mean that, rather than pay the cost of the levy and have it refunded, the green taxes would not be paid at all.

However, the steel industry is worried that European officials have not yet rubber-stamped the change, with a January 9 deadline for UK lawmakers to get legislation.

Sources said that unless the EU agrees the change in the next week, there will not be enough time to get it into the UK statute books.

“It’s not a case of being able to delay it by a few weeks,” said one industry source. “If we miss the boat it could be three months, six months, even a year before we get another chance for the law to be changed.”

Steel businesses are concerned that if European approval does not come and no Treasury funding is in place to cover the rebate, their power bills will shoot up, driving the industry – which has suffered thousands of job losses – back into crisis.