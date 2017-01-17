The BBC denied diversity was the issue and Hughes-Games later returned to the series and will appear on Winterwatch along with presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Burke.

Burke told Radio Times magazine: “A friend texted me one Monday morning saying I was in the papers. “Can you imagine the horror for me of apparently busting into the party and being blamed for breaking it up?”

She said: “In many ways Martin and I have had a very similar journey.

“We both went to Bristol University, both did biology, both went into natural history as researchers and then worked our way up as producers.”



