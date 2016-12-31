Next year’s “Wonder Woman” standalone film will give DC fans a chance to learn more about the mysterious hero played by Gal Gadot, and will also thrust audiences into a dark, real-life setting: World War I. A new image from the flick teases that grim feel, and how Wonder Woman will approach such a brutal conflict.

The photo, which debuted in the new issue of Empire magazine, features our heroine running through some debris, with what looks like an explosion going off (or having recently been set off) nearby. There’s rubble, smoke, and twisted, broken trees everywhere, but Wonder Woman looks as badass as ever, racing through it all with a determined look on her face. Would we expect anything less from her?

As director Patty Jenkins explains to Empire, Wonder Woman’s unwavering moral code will be an integral part of the flick, as the character grapples with understanding the motivations behind humans waging war on each other in such a brutal fashion.

“My approach was to focus on telling the story of mechanised war and how that would look to a god visiting our world for the first time,” Jenkins told Empire. “I wanted the audience to understand the horrors that a war on this scale makes possible and how shocking that would be to someone who comes with a strong sense of honour and justice. She doesn’t realise yet just how senselessly dark the world can be.”

Sounds like intriguing stuff. Fans will have a chance to see how it all plays out when “Wonder Woman” hits theaters on June 2, 2017.

[via: Empire]