Tylen said: “I set out on New Year’s Day with the objective to achieve ‘a year in the saddle’ and set a new Guinness World Record and am delighted to have done so.

“I can now truly claim the title of ‘one woman, one year, one world record.”

Meanwhile, 7,600 miles away in the Indonesian city of Sragen, in Central Java, which has a population the size of Carlisle, the world’s oldest man celebrated his 146th birthday.

Mbah Gotho has not surprisingly outlived all 10 of his siblings as well as his four wives, the last of whom died in 1988.

Despite the Indonesian records office confirming Mr Gotho’s birthdate, which is specified on his Indonesian ID card as 31st December 1870, it has not been independently verified.

Officially the title for the eldest person belongs to French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to be 122.

Despite his advancing years, Mr Gotho is still able to walk and move independently and last night relatives held a party for him.

“He eats everything and has never even been ill,” a family member said.

He has been preparing for his death ever since he was 122, creating a gravestone in 1992.