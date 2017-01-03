For those who missed yesterday’s eurozone manufacturing PMI data, it ended the year on a high note.

At 54.9 in December, up from 53.7 in November, the final Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI posted its best reading since April 2011 and was unchanged from the earlier flash estimate.

The average for the final quarter (54.0) was solidly above that for the third quarter (52.1) and signalled the fastest growth since the second quarter of 2011. Moreover, the average PMI reading over 2016 as a whole (52.5) was the highest annual average since 2010.

National data pointed to a broad-based improvement in operating conditions, with headline PMI readings rising in all seven of the countries covered by the survey. Growth was strongest in the Netherlands and Austria, with rates of expansion hitting levels last achieved over five-and-a-half years ago. PMI indices hit a near three-year high in Germany, an 11-month peak in Spain and a 67-month record in France.