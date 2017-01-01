New Year's Day swimmers around the world, in pictures By Susan B - Jan 1, 2017 4 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter New Year's Day swimmers around the world, in pictures Source link RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized This ‘listicle’ will drive you crazy United States How the Istanbul nightclub attack unfolded Uncategorized The best new hotels for 2017 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -Recent Posts This ‘listicle’ will drive you crazy Uncategorized Susan B - Jan 1, 2017 0 How the Istanbul nightclub attack unfolded United States Susan B - Jan 1, 2017 0 New Year's Day swimmers around the world, in pictures Susan B - Jan 1, 2017 0 The best new hotels for 2017 Uncategorized Susan B - Jan 1, 2017 0