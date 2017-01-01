After the Christmas dinner followed a week of leftovers and now is the turn of the takeaway.

New Year’s Day has emerged as the biggest single day of the year for sales of takeaway dinners delivered to the home. It is estimated that about 1.5 million carry out meals will be delivered to households on the first day of the year – with families too exhausted by the Christmas festivities and New Year’s Eve parties to cook for themselves.

Just Eat, the online firm is the biggest provider of takeaway deliveries, is predicting it will receive half a million orders on New Year’s Day.

According to market analysts, just under a third of takeaway deliveries are processed through the online company meaning that across the country more than 1.5 million takeaways will be ordered.

Just Eat said it was expecting 22 orders per second at the peak time of between 5pm and 6.30pm today with pizzas topping the list of most ordered food.

“Over the past few years we have seen a huge growth in sales on New Year’s Day where customers across the UK would like a break from the cooking and order their favourite takeaway,” said Graham Corfield, Just Eat’s UK managing director, adding: “It is an exceptionally busy day for our restaurant partners across the country who we expect will be dishing out a record number of orders today.”

More than 100,000 pizzas will be delivered followed by almost 90,000 Chinese dishes. Indian food is third most popular with 81,000 meals ordered.

Its in-house research suggests Manchester was the busiest city for ordering takeaways with Liverpool coming in second.

London, which is broken down into individual boroughs, did not feature in the top ten.