Musician Matt Blair said he was rescued from the roof of the building after his performance with double-act Rayguns Look Real Enough.

He tweeted: “We’re fine but 2017 has already got off to a bad start. One of our favourite venues that we just played burned down. Everyone is fine.

“Manic. We were upstairs, had to get on a roof area and luckily found a ladder we could climb down. Scary stuff.

“It was pretty scary and shocking. Physically we’re all fine. Just a bit shocked and sad.”

Mr Blair said he had heard “some idiot” used a candle to light a branch on a Christmas tree but he was unable to verify this.