Ever since setting foot onto an NFL field, New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to be known as the best at his position.

The path to becoming the best has had some bumps along the way, most notably self-inflicted by Beckham himself. And just when it looked like Beckham couldn’t out-do himself in that regard, along comes another adventure.

His latest escapade was his poor performance in the NFC wild-card round against the Green Bay Packers, a game in which Beckham dropped three of his 11 total drops for 2016. He also finished with 28 yards on four receptions, and, per an ESPN report, was so upset with how the game unfolded that he punched a hole in the wall outside of the visitor’s locker room at Lambeau Field.

Is it time to be concerned about the mercurial receiver’s erratic behavior?

“I don’t have concerns,” quarterback Eli Manning said. “I think Odell is passionate. He’s passionate and he wants to win. This was important for him. He wanted to go out there and have the best game of his career. Maybe he put too much pressure on himself and emphasis.”

Pressure or not, Beckham’s temper tantrums and histrionics have, on more than one occasion, created embarrassment for the old-school franchise. It’s something that they’re going to address with Beckham over the coming months, starting with the hole in the wall Beckham was alleged to have created.

“We will address that when we get all the information and definitely take full responsibility after getting all the information,” general manager Jerry Reese said. “If he is responsible for it, we will 1,000 percent hold him responsible.”

Reese wouldn’t come right out and say Beckham has been a disappointment, but he also didn’t hold back in expressing his expectations of the star receiver.

“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things he does,” Reese said. “Everyone knows he’s a gifted player, but there’s some things he’s done that he needs to look in the mirror and be honest with himself about it. I think he’ll do that. We’ll help him with that, but he has to help himself.

“We all grow at different times in our lives, and it’s time for him to grow. He’s been here for three years now, and I think he’ll do that. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of the things he does on and off the football field. He’s gotta be responsible. I believe he understands that he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise and that he’ll accept that responsibility.”

Beckham was not available during the extended open locker room period to meet with reporters.