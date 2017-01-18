Jan. 18 (UPI) — Three defensive backs coaches got the axe from the New York Jets this offseason.

It looks to recover from an abysmal 2016 showing with Dennard Wilson as its new defensive backs coach. The team hired Wilson Wednesday, according to its official website.

Wilson, 34, was the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive backs coach in 2015 and 2016. He was the team’s defensive quality control coach from 2012 to 2014. Wilson served as a Chicago Bears scout from 2008 to 2011.

The Rams ranked No. 10 in pass defense last season, allowing 233.2 yards per game. The Jets allowed the second-most touchdown passes in the AFC.