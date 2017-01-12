Mr Langdon told local press that he had no idea he had been reported missing in New Zealand.

In a statement, New Zealand police confirmed they would assess “the background” to the matter before taking further action.

Que’s mother, Ariane Wyler, who is estranged from Mr Langdon, hired a child-recovery service in an attempt to locate the pair after they set off for their summer journey.

Col Chapman, the Australian child recovery expert hired by Ms Wyler, told ABC that he had suspected Mr Langdon would attempt the near 2,600km journey.