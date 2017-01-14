Mr May, who is originally from the UK, added: “When some people can be down on their luck, a simple offering of a piece of wedding cake and a cigarette shared with the groom made this homeless man sob for a long time.”

The couple’s actions have been praised on social media, with one posting: “Small gestures like this mean so much to people who don’t usually have a lot. Good to see.”

“This is so amazing of them to take the time out of their special day to give him cake…shows how beautiful they are…I wish you both a life full of love and happiness,” another wrote.

The New Zealand Herald later tracked down Mr Patane, who said: “I was grateful for it. They didn’t have to give me anything.”