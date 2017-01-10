A former editor of the News of the World has emerged as the potential buyer of the Express and Star newspapers, in a complicated deal with their current owner Richard Desmond that could also see Trinity Mirror take a minority stake.

David Montgomery, who edited the News of the World briefly in the 1980s before embarking on a career as a media executive and investor, is understood to be attempting to raise cash from private investors and banks to make comeback as a newspaper proprietor.

Most recently, he ran and had a stake in the regional publisher Local World, which Trinity Mirror acquired for £220m in 2015. Mr Montgomery last year established a new shell company called National World, according to Companies House records.

His interest buying the Express and Star titles from Mr Desmond, which was first reported by Sky News, emerged after Trinity Mirror confirmed it was in talks about buying a minority stake in “a new company comprising certain of Northern & Shell’s assets”. Northern & Shell is Mr Desmond’s holding company.

City sources said Trinity Mirror could be interested in providing printing and distribution to the new company. The Express and Star are currently printed by Mr Desmond’s West Ferry Printers in Luton.

The entrepreneur, who first made his fortune publishing adult magazines, told the BBC yesterday he had not received an offer for his newspapers. On Trinity Mirror’s involvement, he added: “If we can bring in a minority partner to share back-office staff, that could save tens of millions.”

In relation to Mr Montgomery, he said “my people have been speaking loads to his management”.

In the 1990s Mr Montgomery served as chief executive of Trinity Mirror’s forerunner, Mirror Group, before founding the London-listed European newspaper publisher Mecom in 2005. It hit trouble in the wake of the Financial Crisis and was eventually broken up and sold.

Trinity Mirror declined to comment beyond its statement to the stock exchange that discussions were at an early stage.