NFL Week 17 injury report
ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS
ARIZONA CARDINALS
–Out: T D.J. Humphries (concussion)
–Questionable: WR John Brown (illness), CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), LB Sio Moore (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (ankle)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
–Doubtful: WR Kenny Britt (shoulder), T Rob Havenstein (ankle), CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle)
–Questionable: WR Mike Thomas (hip)
BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS
BALTIMORE RAVENS
–Questionable: T Alex Lewis (ankle)
CINCINNATI BENGALS
–Out: WR A.J. Green (hamstring), T Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder)
–Doubtful: LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle)
–Questionable: RB Jeremy Hill (knee)
BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS
BUFFALO BILLS
–Out: CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion), T Cordy Glenn (back)
–Questionable: LB Preston Brown (foot), LB Zach Brown (illness), TE Charles Clay (knee), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DT Kyle Williams (back)
NEW YORK JETS
–Out: RB Matt Forte (knee), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring)
–Doubtful: CB Nick Marshall (hamstring)
–Questionable: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), CB Juston Burris (knee), WR Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), RB Brandon Wilds (hamstring), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee)
CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
CAROLINA PANTHERS
–Out: QB Derek Anderson (illness), DE Charles Johnson (foot)
–Questionable: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (elbow), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
–Out: DE William Gholston (elbow)
–Questionable: T Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), CB Vernon Hargreaves (abdomen)
CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS
CHICAGO BEARS
–Doubtful: LB Leonard Floyd (concussion)
–Questionable: S Deon Bush (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (hamstring, knee), QB David Fales (right thumb), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (knee), T Bobby Massie (toe), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), CB Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder), LB Willie Young (knee)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
–Out: RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), S Andrew Sendejo (knee)
–Doubtful: G Alex Boone (back), WR Stefon Diggs (hip), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle)
–Questionable: WR Charles Johnson (knee)
CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS
CLEVELAND BROWNS
–Out: CB Trey Caldwell (hamstring)
–Questionable: CB Joe Haden (neck, groin), LB Cam Johnson (groin), RB Duke Johnson (ankle)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
–Out: S Robert Golden (ankle), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee)
–Questionable: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), TE Xavier Grimble (ribs)
DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DALLAS COWBOYS
–Out: CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Terrell McClain (ankle), T Tyron Smith (knee), DT Cedric Thornton (ankle)
–Questionable: CB Anthony Brown (concussion), DE Jack Crawford (foot), DE Randy Gregory (abdomen), G Ronald Leary (back), LB Sean Lee (knee), RB Darren McFadden (illness)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
–Doubtful: G Allen Barbre (hamstring)
–Questionable: LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quadricep), WR Jordan Matthews (ankle), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle)
HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS
HOUSTON TEXANS
–Out: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), RB Lamar Miller (ankle), RB Jay Prosch (ankle, knee), LB John Simon (chest)
–Questionable: LB Brian Cushing (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs, shoulder, illness)
TENNESSEE TITANS
–Questionable: CB Jason McCourty (chest)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
–Out: DT Jordan Hill (calf)
–Questionable: WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), RB Chris Ivory (hamstring), WR Marqise Lee (hip), WR Neal Sterling (concussion)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
–Out: CB Darius Butler (concussion)
–Doubtful: WR Donte Moncrief (shoulder)
–Questionable: LB Chris Carter (shoulder), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
–Out: LB Justin Houston (knee)
–Questionable: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Spencer Ware (rib)
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
–Out: RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), CB Craig Mager (shoulder)
–Doubtful: T King Dunlap (knee)
–Questionable: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), G Orlando Franklin (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (knee), C Matt Slauson (foot)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
–Out: WR Danny Amendola (ankle), CB Cyrus Jones (knee)
–Doubtful: WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
–Questionable: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Matt Slater (foot)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
–Out: QB Ryan Tannehill (knee)
–Doubtful: LB Jelani Jenkins (knee), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle)
–Questionable: RB Jay Ajayi (shoulder), LB Spencer Paysinger (knee), DE Mario Williams (ankle)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
–Out: CB Ken Crawley (knee)
–Questionable: LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder)
ATLANTA FALCONS
–Out: WR Taylor Gabriel (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee)
NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS
NEW YORK GIANTS
–Out: S Nat Berhe (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle)
–Questionable: TE Jerell Adams (shoulder), LB B.J. Goodson (concussion), CB Janoris Jenkins (back), CB Coty Sensabaugh (ankle)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
–Out: S Su’a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), T Vinston Painter (calf)
–Questionable: DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Will Compton (knee), RB Rob Kelley (knee), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), G Spencer Long (ankle), LB Trent Murphy (foot), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder)
OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS
OAKLAND RAIDERS
–Out: QB Derek Carr (ankle), T Austin Howard (shoulder)
–Doubtful: S Karl Joseph (toe)
–Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), WR Andre Holmes (shoulder), DT Stacy McGee (groin), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (shoulder), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)
DENVER BRONCOS
–Out: TE A.J. Derby (concussion), S T.J. Ward (concussion), LB DeMarcus Ware (back), CB Kayvon Webster (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (neck)
–Questionable: LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
–Out: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
–Out: C Marcus Martin (ankle), G Andrew Tiller (ankle)
–Questionable: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring), T Joe Staley (hamstring)
GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS on Sunday night
GREEN BAY PACKERS
–Out: RB James Starks (concussion)
–Questionable: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), LB Joe Thomas (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee)
DETROIT LIONS
–Out: RB Theo Riddick (wrist)
–Doubtful: C Travis Swanson (concussion)
–Questionable: LB DeAndre Levy (knee), WR Andre Roberts (shoulder), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)