Mr Corbyn has demanded a statement from the Prime Minister when Parliament returns from its Christmas break.

“This is a national scandal – and Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt have to take both responsibility and urgent action to tackle it,” he said.

“The crisis in our NHS is unprecedented. People are lying on trolleys in corridors waiting to be seen.

“Hospitals have had to close their doors, unable to admit patients.

“The health service is at breaking point.”

Mr Hunt has not spoken publicly on the issue despite repeated requests for comment and former health minister Norman Lamb urged him to come out of “hiding”.

The Liberal Democrat said: “Jeremy Hunt must stop hiding and announce immediate measures to alleviate this crisis, including emergency funding to plug gaps across services that are putting patient safety at risk.

“This Government should be ashamed. It ignored calls for extra cash to support health and care services through the winter, and now it is patients who are paying the price.”