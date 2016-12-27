Other commentators, however, have noted that the crisis in social care and the resulting bed blocking will only be solved if a significant chunk of the NHS budget, which is around £126 billion, is transferred to the £17 billion social care pot, which is administered by local authorities.

The chief nursing officer said that, as well as enabling more patients to be treated at home, restructuring should embrace smaller numbers of specialist centres, where appropriately trained staff are “available round the clock”.

She cited stroke services in London, where the number of stroke wards was controversially reduced in favour of a small handful of “hyper-acute” units, which the NHS claims has saved the lives of 100 patients a year.

Proposals for each part of the country have now been made and are being scrutinised by NHS executives. They involve a £30 million scheme in Surrey to take pressure off hospitals by giving people more access to GPs. In south-east London, plans involve a scheme for 16,000 extra radiotherapy appointments and 4,600 more chemotherapy treatments a year from early 2017.

“While there will always be debate about how much money the nation invests in the NHS and social care, that does not change our responsibility to patients, which is to squeeze the maximum value from every penny available,” said Prof Cummings.

The head of the King’s Fund think tank, Prof Chris Ham, said treatment at home was the “right thing to do” but needed greater overall spending.

“It’s been part of the conventional wisdom in the NHS for some time now,” he said. “But it will need investment outside hospital services – GPs, social care, district nurses – before you can realistically cut back on hospital beds.

“At the moment we know hospitals are running very hot at capacity and over capacity and the only way we can help that is to stop people turning up.

“That requires money on staff. [Now] it’s all going on deficit reduction.”