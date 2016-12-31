More than 60,000 of them were not treated within the 18-week maximum guaranteed by the NHS constitution. The figures also suggest that there has been a huge rise in the waiting list for cataract operations, with the “opthalmology” waiting list from 242,193 in 2008 to 385,000 this year.

The figures show that a total of 3.7million people in the UK are now on the waiting list for non-urgent operations, up from 2.4million in 2008.

More than 360,000 of them have been on the waiting list for more than the minimum waiting time of 18 weeks, equivalent to one in 10.

It means that one in 14 people living in England is now on an NHS waiting list.

Dr Sarah Wollaston, the Conservative MP and chairman of the health select committee, is calling on Theresa May to increase health funding.

She said: “There has been a strong increase in demand. The longer you live, the more likely you are to end up with joint problems. We had a 35% increase in the number of people living to 85 or older over the last decade.

“At the same time we also have an unprecedented level of financial challenge for the NHS. At a time when you have an unprecedented increase in demand you have also got an unprecedented squeeze on finances.

“Either we spend more or we will see increased waiting lists and all the markers of decline. We have some tough decisions to make. We need all parties to have a discussion about how to fund this fairly.”