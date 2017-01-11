Health officials are currently advertising 25 posts, around half of which have been filled, Pulse magazine disclosed.

NHS England plans to roll out the Lincolnshire scheme more widely to meet the Government’s target of 500 GPs from overseas.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, medical director at Lincolnshire local medical committee, said the scheme has been “really successful” and has appointed 13 GPs so far – from Poland, Croatia, Lithuania, Greece and Spain – with “more interviews in the next few weeks”.

Under the scheme, doctors from countries all over Europe will be able to come to Britain after undergoing 12 weeks of paid training at a campus in Poland.

The induction programme will provide medics with English language lessons and teach doctors about the culture of the NHS.

The first round of recruits are due to start training next week, in order to start work in England from April, with the next wave due to start training within three months.

Dr Sharrock said practices had agreed the pay rates “based upon local average salaried GP salary” with “increases annually to encourage the GPs to stay in the scheme”.

The average family doctor in England earns around £100,000 annually, but the majority of those receiving six-figure earnings are GP partners, with several years’ experience.

Joyce Robins, from Patient Concern, said: “These really do sound like desperate measures. It is horrifying to think of all the money we have spent training doctors who have left to work in New Zealand and Australia, only for us to have to trawl abroad to find GPs.”

“Patients need a GP who can chat to them about their concerns, not someone who has just finished an English language course,” she added.

“I fid it terrifying that we have reached this crisis point, with so many people flooding into A&E because they can’t see a GP. I do feel the NHS has taken a wrong turn in letting things get so bad.”

The plan is an attempt to attract doctors ahead of restrictions that could arise from Brexit.

The overseas recruitment drive appears at odds with the Government’s plan for the NHS to become less reliant on foreign doctors and in the long-term “self-sufficient” in producing medical staff.

However, NHS England has since confirmed that it is looking to expand on the Lincolnshire scheme and push on with plans to recruit 500 doctors from Europe, as part of plans to recruit 5,000 more GPs by 2020.

The area has one of the biggest shortfalls in GPs anywhere in England.