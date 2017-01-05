Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association’s GP committee, said the system could add to pressures on hospitals, rather than reduce them.

“Owing to the lack of input from a trained professional, this simplistic system could, like NHS 111, result in more people being sent to overstretched GP or A&E services who don’t actually need treatment – or conversely serious conditions being missed,” he said.

Peter Walsh, chief executive of safety campaign group Action Against Medical Accidents, questioned who would be liable if computer error caused patient harm or death.

“The NHS 111 algorthym has already proved prone to error – that risk could be even greater under a system like this,” he said, calling for robust evaluation of the six-month scheme.

Katherine Murphy, from the Patients Association, said: “The stakes here are very high, I would be concerned about the risks to patient safety; this needs to be very carefully evaluated because of the risks of misdiagnosis.”

Dr Taj Hassan, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said he hoped the use of artificial intelligence would be an improvement on existing 111 systems, which were sending too many patients to Accident & Emergency departments.

Casualty units were now in “acute distress” and overloaded by patients, he warned.

“The important thing is that this is properly evaluated before it is rolled out,” Dr Hassan said.