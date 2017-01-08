She added if Theresa May decides to leave the Single Market it would give Scotland “the opportunity to decide whether it wants to be driven off a hard Brexit cliff by right-wing Tory Brexiteers or whether it wants to take control of its own future”.

She told BBC One’s Andrew Marr show that discussions with Mrs May about Brexit had left her “frustrated”. She said: “I don’t feel as if I know any more about her (Theresa May’s) negotiating objectives than I did six months ago.”

Asked if she seriously thinks “there is no plan”, the first minister said: “Yes I do”. She added: “I say that with a lot of regret as that puts every part of the UK into a very perilous position.”

She highlighted her meeting with Mrs May in Downing Street in October: “I’m not exaggerating too much when I say the prime minister sat on the other side of the table at that meeting and said ‘Brexit means Brexit’ and not a lot more.

“I came out of that meeting more frustrated, after a meeting of that nature, than I have ever been before.”