She said the second option would require additional powers for Holyrood and claimed there was a “lot of consensus” staring to build around some of those powers, such as giving Scotland powers on immigration.

She added: “So we have put forward very detailed plans about how we avoid a hard Brexit, and the reason it is important to avoid a hard Brexit, let’s not forget, is because that will have a devastating impact on our economy and on jobs.

“So I’ve in a sense been willing, and am willing, to put aside my preferred option of independence in the EU to see if we can explore a consensus and compromise option.”

Asked if another independence referendum would come off the table in the event of a soft Brexit, she said: “I am never going to stop arguing for independence, I think Scotland will become independent and I think that is the direction of travel, but we are talking at the moment in the context of the Brexit vote.”