Her two oldest children – Isabella, 25, and Connor, 21 – were both adopted during her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

Sunday Rose, her eight-year-old daughter with Urban, who she married in 2006, is her only child to have been conceived naturally and Kidman fully admits it was “against the odds”.

“You go through heartbreak again and again and then you start to tell yourself it might never happen,” she said. “I honestly never believed I would actually give birth to a child, then at 41 I became a mother.”