Kidman said parenting each child was “all the same, adding: “Once the bond is formed, the bond is formed.”

Nashville, she said, allowed her to live a “very very normal life”, with her two younger daughters in a local school.

She has recently been involved with the new-look “untouched” Pirelli calendar, which she said fitted in with her views on empowering women.

“I love that the Pirelli calendar is becoming so much broader in how they perceive women.

“And that they put Helen Mirren and Charlotte Rampling and myself, and then Alicia Vikander. You know, many different women of different ages in all different forms.