It was a sharp change of tack from Monday, when Mr Farage had bitterly criticised Mr Grillo’s withdrawal, accusing him of seeking to join the very “euro-fanatic establishment” that the Five Star Movement had purported to oppose.

The rapprochement will be seen as a cynical U-turn by the 40,000 members of Five Star Movement who had voted for the party to dump Ukip and join the pro-Brussels grouping.

Five Star’s return to square one, after 48 hours of political drama, was widely mocked as hypocritical and embarrassing in Italy.

Andrea Marcucci, a senator with the centre-Left ruling Democratic Party, said Mr Grillo had got down “on his knees” to make up with Ukip. “It started off as a farce and it’s ended in the same way,” he wrote on Twitter.

Antonio Satta, from a centre-Right party, said: “Grillo has lost what little credibility he had left.”

The thwarted attempt to join the bigger, pro-EU group was seen by the Italian press as a damaging own goal for Mr Grillo and his party, Italy’s second largest after the ruling Democratic Party of former prime minister Matteo Renzi.