Other less successful ventures include a failed BBop concert which would featured see members of 1980s pop band Bucks Fizz and an Elvis impersonator.

Amazon describes the book as an “honest, uncensored and highly entertaining diary of the campaign that changed the course of history”.

The description adds: “From a David Brent-style office on an industrial estate in the south-west, Banks masterminded an extraordinary social media campaign against the tyrannies of Brussels that became a mass movement for Brexit.

“He tore up the political rule book, sinking £8 million of his personal fortune into a madcap campaign targeting ordinary voters up and down the country.

“His anti-establishment crusade upset everyone from Victoria Beckham to NASA and left MPs open-mouthed. When his rabble-rousing antics landed him in hot water, he simply redoubled his efforts to wind up the targets.

“Lurching from comedy to crisis (often several times a day), he found himself in the glare of the media spotlight, fending off daily bollockings from Nigel Farage and po-faced MPs.”

Mr Wigmore also disclosed the sale of rights of the photo of Mr Farage with Mr Trump in his apartment has made £200,000 in the sale of its rights to media outlets.

He said the money will be split between two US and UK veterans’ charities.