But it is also in how the Joy-Con’s flexibility allows for different play-styles. Arms, the delightfully idiosyncratic boxing game, has you holding the controllers in a pistol grip and punching at your opponent, twisting your wrist to curve your stretchy appendages around a block. 1-2 Switch, meanwhile, is a barmy collection of mini-games that use the motion control and ‘HD rumble’. From a Wild West ‘quick draw’ game to ‘feeling’ how many balls are simulated within the controller due to the subtle, precise vibrations.

Will it sell?

First impressions, then, are that the Switch is a triumph of invention and engineering where all of its promised features work. Its Joy-Con controllers beguile, while as a handheld it looks to be the most capable and luxuriant ever made.

But despite its clear quality, there remains the worry that it simply will not sell. When Nintendo revealed the price at £279.99, the internet balked. Early rumours had the pricing at a more tantalising £200, which undoubtedly contributed to the initial shock. Its peripherals are also eye-wateringly pricey, with a set of Joy-Cons setting you back £75 and the Pro Controller a whopping £65.

If you compartmentalise what you’re getting with Switch, its pricing starts to make more sense, comparing favourably with most tablets, but £280 before you have even bought a game knocks it out of impulse-buy territory that did so well for Wii which launched at sub £200.