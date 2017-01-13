Each Joy-Con has motion control technology so can be used as Wii-style controllers, as well as “HD-rumble”, an advanced form of vibration feedback. Nintendo said this effect was detailed enough that it could simulate the feel of individual ice cubes shaking in a glass.

The right-hand Joy-Con has an infrared camera that can detect how far away a hand is, or if it is making a rock, paper or scissors shape, which Nintendo said would allow for new gameplay ideas.

The controllers also come with wrist-straps to prevent them flying out of your hand.

Online

Nintendo announced that it will have a paid-for subscription service for online gaming similar to Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus. It will start with a free trial before charging in the autumn.

Nintendo said the service would allow users to chat online or set appointments for games. The Switch will connect over Wi-Fi, and up to eight consoles can connect together locally for multiplayer games.

UK retailers such as Amazon are taking pre-orders for the Switch from this morning.