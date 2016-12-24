Meanwhile, Prince Harry, 32 is thought to be staying at nearby Sandringham House. The reason for his absence from the match is not known.

The annual game was played on a pitch opposite the twelfth century home of Tory peer Lord Greville Howard.

Lord Howard, 75, said neither of the brothers had made arrangement to play this year. “They were not expected. One does not like to ask why, but they have enjoyed playing in previous years,” he said.

Lord Howard played for the first few minutes in what he called “a cameo appearance” before leaving the pitch, saying he was under doctor’s orders not to play.

A crowd of around one hundred villagers turned up to watch but many departed after it started to rain, by which time it had become clear that the princes were not joining the match.

Last year Prince William and Prince Harry were lashed by winds, torrential rain and sleet when they took part in the match.