Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, said: “Norovirus is a common cause of illness during winter.

“Exactly when the peak in activity occurs will be different each winter but levels seen so far this year are not unexpected compared with the previous five years.”

The number of laboratory reports of the bug rotavirus this season is 1,136, which is also 3 per cent higher than the average for the period from 2003 to 2013.

NHS England also released figures showing there were 291,808 calls to the NHS 111 service in the week ending on Christmas Day as temperatures plummet and a cold weather alert is issued.

This was nearly 9 per cent fewer than the number of calls to the helpline in the same week last year.

Of calls answered, 93.2 per cent were answered within 60 seconds and 1.5 per cent of patients abandoned their calls after waiting 30 seconds.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “The NHS’s tried and tested plans are currently managing the ongoing pressures of this winter. Going into the New Year holiday weekend, the public can play their part by avoiding going to A&E unless it is an emergency and using local pharmacy and NHS 111 for medical advice.”