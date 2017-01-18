During the Secretary of State’s recent statements in the House of Commons, I have suggested that consideration be given to finding a better way forward. Power sharing is a principle which, it seems, all the parties subscribe to. But the constitutional arrangements which enshrine this principle must be able to deliver efficient government to the people of Northern Ireland and, in turn, must therefore be capable of commanding the respect of those people. Failure to do this puts those very institutions at risk, and that’s what we are seeing now.

It is not, therefore, to risk undermining the Good Friday Agreement to suggest that the workings and relevance of the legislation which enacted it should be reviewed. Rather, such a review would enhance its importance, and updating and modernising some of the legislation would protect, and therefore project, the spirit of the Agreement into the future.

Burying our heads in the sand is the greater risk. To keep coming up with the same solutions, expecting different results, would be to put the Good Friday Agreement, and much of what it has achieved, at risk. We should not be prepared to take that risk.

Laurence Robertson is Chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee