When Djokovic’s play dropped following the French Open, it wasn’t Murray who did the most damage.

The ATP features the best players in the world, and not even Djokovic can mail in wins. Former coach Boris Becker said that the Serb did not practice as hard in an interview with Sky Sports, and the former world No. 1 admitted he struggled to be motivated. Add in a few injuries, and he really hasn’t been the same player who dominated 2015.

Murray might have gained greater confidence with Djokovic’s drop, and it’s hardly surprising that he found more stability and titles since his reunion with coach Ivan Lendl. As the top-ranked player, the Scot is supposed to get the more favorable chances at a great draw.

It is also important to understand that it may not come down to Djokovic vs. Murray.

Depending on the draw, Djokovic has been more vulnerable to upsets with his skittish play. Yes, he defeated Murray for the Qatar ExxonMobil Open title in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, but he had to survive five match points over Fernando Verdasco to get there. And he would dread another match against powerful nemesis Stan Wawrinka.

Credit also to Murray for being locked into his game. His precise shots and returns have been at his best with a recent 28-match winning streak. He has been the more consistent star since July.

Verdict: Solid advantage to Murray